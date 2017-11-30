Vandals damage house of Youngstown schools CEO

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating two instances of vandalism at the home of Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Thursday to Mohip’s house on Genesee Drive after someone threw a brick through a downstairs window.

Mohip told police that he was upstairs in bed when he heard a window on the bottom floor break. Police found glass on the floor of the rear part of the house.

This is the second time Mohip’s house was vandalized. In April, police say someone broke another window in his home while he was out. Police found half of a brick lying on Mohip’s living room floor.