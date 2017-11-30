Vandals damage house of Youngstown schools CEO

This is the second time Mohip's house was vandalized

By Published: Updated:
The Youngstown Academic Distress Commission approved CEO Krish Mohip's strategic plan.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating two instances of vandalism at the home of Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Thursday to Mohip’s house on Genesee Drive after someone threw a brick through a downstairs window.

Mohip told police that he was upstairs in bed when he heard a window on the bottom floor break. Police found glass on the floor of the rear part of the house.

This is the second time Mohip’s house was vandalized. In April, police say someone broke another window in his home while he was out. Police found half of a brick lying on Mohip’s living room floor.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s