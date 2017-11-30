Warren crime activity: Officers report finding 2 overdosed in car off road

Wednesday, November 22

9:50 a.m. – 2800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Tara Shope, 31, arrested and charged with petty theft and possession of drug abuse instruments. Police said Shope was shoplifting at Dollar General. They found needles, a crack pipe and a burned spoon with residue on it in her purse, according to a police report. Shope pleaded not guilty.

Thursday, November 23

11:10 a.m. – 2600 block of W. Market St., breaking and entering at Chat N Chew. Officers said one of the windows had been broken out, setting the alarm off. There was blood around the window and a door, according to a police report.

Friday, November 24

3 a.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, officers responded to a domestic violence call in which a man, 44-year-old Brian Henry, and a pregnant woman, 23-year-old La’Nesha Workman, had been arguing over who would feed their toddler. She said Henry hit her and pushed her to the ground, so she stabbed him in the leg with a steak knife. Henry denied assaulting Workman, claiming she came at him with the knife first. Workman was arrested the following Tuesday and charged with felonious assault. She pleaded not guilty. Henry faces a charge of domestic violence.

11:40 a.m. – Wes Gyongyos, 30, of Brewster, Ohio, arrested and charged with rape. He pleaded not guilty.

6:19 p.m. – 3900 block of Dunstan Dr. NW, report of child abuse. Police are investigating the report after the mother of an 8-year-old boy claimed his father burned his cheek with a cigarette because he was misbehaving.

Saturday, November 25

7:41 p.m. – Parkman Road NW and Brookside Road NW, Brandy Cross, 19, arrested and charged with endangering children, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, criminal damaging/endangering and criminal trespass. Police said Cross was in the backseat of an SUV driven by an 11-year-old runaway. Cross said because she didn’t have a license, she thought it was better if the girl drive, according to a police report. Police said Cross told them she was on Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority’s criminal trespass list but was staying at one of its properties. The girl was released to her mother. Cross pleaded not guilty.

Monday, November 27

3:20 a.m. – 1300 and 1400 blocks of Hamilton St. SW, police said someone stole a Boak & Sons truck in Howland Township. Officers later found several stolen tools belonging to the construction company at two houses on Hamilton Street in Warren.

2:24 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Joshua Shook, 25, of Niles, arrested on a warrant.

6:40 p.m. – 200 block of Vermont Ave. NW, a woman said she was walking home when an unknown man grabbed her arm. She thought he was trying to kidnap her so she pulled away, according to a police report. The woman said he ran off with her purse after chasing her for a while.

10:50 p.m. – 800 block of Hunter St. NW, home burglary. Police said someone broke into the victim’s house and stole a TV.

Tuesday, November 28

2:10 a.m. – 100 block of High St. NE, a man said he was robbed of $30 cash at knifepoint.

6:25 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, Arbie Hunter, 30, of Youngstown, charged with felonious assault. Police said Hunter, who has schizophrenia, was fighting two juveniles. The fight started because Hunter said he was tired of people taking his “butter” and started swinging at the boys, according to a report. Hunter was arrested and pleaded not guilty the following day.

*11:12 p.m. – North Park Ave. and Edison Rd., Deneene Edwards, 49, of Cortland, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and issued citations for DUI, driving under suspension, failure to control and no seat belt. Dustin Gilcher, 36, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and issued a citation for no seat belt. Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies came upon a car that had gone off the road and was still running. Inside, they said they found a female driver — Edwards — and a male passenger — Gilcher — slumped over in their seats. Gilcher woke up when deputies began talking to him but Edwards had to be revived with naloxone, according to a police report. Deputies said they found needles and a spoon in the car. Edwards pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday, November 29

Ten men who police say responded to “sex for hire” ads online were arrested and charged with solicitation. One of them, Todd Lindberg, 52, is the girls’ varsity bowling coach at Austintown Schools. Another, Robert Rohrbaugh, 44, is an attorney. Sergio Galazia, 29, Brian Glunt, 46, Brian Kerr, 45, Jason Miodrag, 36, Michael Morton, 39, Cean Westley Nelsen, Larry Pasquarello, 35, and Gerald Rodriguez, 37, were also arrested.

8:09 p.m. – 600 block of Melwood Dr. NE, reported corruption of a minor. A father told police he that found nude pictures of his 14-year-old daughter on her phone, along with pictures and video of the teen having sex with a man.

