Youngstown company granted medical marijuana cultivator license

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown company has been granted a medical marijuana cultivator license.

The Ohio Department of Commerce announced recipients of the Level 1 Cultivator Provisional Licenses on Thursday.

The company receiving the license is Riviera Creek Holdings, LLC.

WKBN spoke to the company in May about its plans.

The company was started by Daniel Kessler, a Liberty High School graduate, and his uncle, Brian. They planned to use a warehouse on Crescent Street, in what’s known as Youngstown’s Riverbend section, for their marijuana farm.

The warehouse most recently housed Maui Toys.

Level I cultivators will be permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area up to 25,000 square feet.

To obtain the license, applicants were scored in several areas, including operation plans, security, quality assurance and finances.

An awarded Level I cultivator provisional licensee has up to 10 days to choose the location for the cultivation facility, according to the Department of Commerce. The state law says medical marijuana should be available by September 2018.

For more information, visit medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov.