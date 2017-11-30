Youngstown police charge man in Route 711 road rage incident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles was charged with felonious assault Wednesday after police say he rammed his pickup truck into a car on Route 711, forcing it off the road and hitting another vehicle.

A woman told police that she was driving a Mazda 3 on Route 711, near Interstate 680, when she saw a pickup truck swerving in and out of traffic. The woman said she got in front of the truck and that the driver, later identified as Joseph Keney, 49, of Niles, began following very close to her and finally ran into her. She said the impact forced her car away from the truck and that Keney sped up and hit her again, according to a police report.

The woman said Keney began pushing her car down the highway, forcing her off of the road.

Another vehicle that was entering Route 711 from the south said that he saw a truck pushing a car and that he tried to avoid the two vehicles but was hit. The driver said Keney apologized to him saying that the driver of the Mazda shouldn’t have “brake checked” him and that she deserved it.

No injuries were reported.

Keney was charged with four counts of felonious assault. Two of those counts are in connection to two passengers who were in the Mazda.