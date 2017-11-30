YSU Football to face Maryland in 2027

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State will face Maryland in a non-conference football affair in 2027. Both schools made the official announcement Thursday afternoon.

The game will take place on September 11, 2027 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park. The Terrapins are coached by Boardman graduate D.J. Durkin.

YSU has previously faced four other Big Ten opponents on the gridiron. That includes matchups against Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan State, and Penn State. The Penguins are 0-7 all-time against Big Ten foes.