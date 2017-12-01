227 lbs of illegal Mexican bologna seized at Texas border

The driver received a $1,000 civil penalty

By KRQE News 13 Published:
Officers find 23 rolls of Mexican bologna in car, courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso port seized 23 rolls of Mexican bologna.

The contraband meat, weighing about 227 pounds, was found under the floor mats of a car waiting to cross at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in Texas.

The seizure was made around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s illegal to bring bologna across the border because it is made from pork and has the potential to introduce foreign animal disease to the U.S. pork industry.

The bologna has since been destroyed and the driver received a $1,000 civil penalty.

