Austintown crime activity: Woman claims pills found in car were for her horse, police say

Thursday, Nov. 23

12:30 a.m. – Wickliffe Circle and Rosemont Ave., Rosa Sheets, 57, of Niles, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, drug paraphernalia, and open container; Shawn Douglas, 42, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant. Police pulled over the vehicle Sheets was driving and saw she had an open beer bottle between her legs, according to a report. They said she continued to reach into her purse and pockets, despite officers’ instructions not to, as she exited the vehicle. Sheets dropped a red straw, according to the report, which contained a white powder. Police said she tried to destroy the straw by stepping on it. Douglas was a passenger in the car.

4:39 a.m. – Willowcrest Dr. and State Rt. 46, William Mahone, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and marijuana. Officers responded to an unconscious man behind the wheel of a car. They said they found Mahone, unlocked the car, and woke him. Police searched Mahone and found a bag of marijuana and four unprescribed pills, according to the report.



Sunday, Nov. 26

2:57 a.m. – Potomac Ave. and Rosemont Ave., Tiffanie Humphrey, 20, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia, possessing drug abuse instruments, and drug abuse. According to a police report, officers pulled Humphrey over and said they found a bag of marijuana, a needle, and a tube or straw.

Monday, Nov. 27

8:06 p.m. – S. Meridian Rd. and Mahoning Ave., Brian Bleggi, 50, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. Police pulled Bleggi over as he was leaving Billy’s Bar. According to a report, they searched the car and found a plastic bag of crack cocaine.



Tuesday, Nov. 28

5:13 p.m. – Interstate Blvd. and N. Canfield Niles Rd., Leila Williams, 36, of Cleveland, arrested on a warrant; Khadeem Galloway, 25, arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Police pulled Galloway over in the parking lot of Wendy’s. They said they found 19 pills when they searched the car. Police said Galloway told them, “those are for my horse.” Officers called Galloway’s supervisor, who said the pills should be in a container and prescribed by a vet. Police said Galloway didn’t have a prescription and the pills were scattered in the console. Williams was a passenger in the car.

6:23 p.m. – 5200 block of Mahoning Ave. According to a police report, two Boost Mobile employees said a robber entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. They said he also took a cell phone. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



