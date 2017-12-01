Bristol wins big in their matinee opener

Related Coverage Donadio & Gabrielson lead a loaded Bristol bunch

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Tommy Donadio begins the 2017-18 season with a 26-point performance in Bristol’s 84-33 win over Lordstown. Donadio finished with 5 assists and 6 steals. Matt Church pitched in 16 points (4-6 FTs) while Bryan Gabrielson added 11 and Gage Elza closed out the contest with 10 points and 8 assists. Bristol connected on 9 three-point baskets.

Jay Frank and Marcel Jenkins each had 9 points for Lordstown. The Red Devils (0-1) will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Jackson-Milton.

The Panthers (1-0) will play at home against Newbury next Friday.