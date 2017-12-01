Cavs’ Shumpert could miss 2 months following knee surgery

The 27-year-old is in his fourth season with Cleveland.

Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo (5) loses the ball as he tries to drives around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. Cleveland won 111-76. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert could be sidelined up to two months following surgery on his left knee.

Shumpert had an arthroscopic procedure done on his knee Friday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. The team said he will begin rehabilitation and is expected to need 6 to 8 weeks to recover. He has been slowed by swelling in his knee and after rest didn’t improve the condition, Shumpert decided to have the operation.

Shumpert has made six starts this season for the Cavs, who will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday’s home matchup against Memphis. He’s averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games.

The 27-year-old is in his fourth season with Cleveland. Shumpert’s injury has forced Cavs coach Tyronn Lue to make further adjustments to his rotation. The Cavs have been dealing with injuries all season, especially in the backcourt.

Guard Derrick Rose, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, remains away from the team to attend to a personal matter. Also, point guard Isaiah Thomas has yet to make his debut with Cleveland because of a hip injury.

