Christmas festivities in Warren chance to bring community together

Christmas lights, dancing, and holiday games filled Courthouse Square in downtown Warren

By Published: Updated:
Christmas parade, festivities on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren lit up Courthouse Square with the Christmas season on Friday night.

Behind the sirens and drum line — and even a few holiday pups — Santa Claus, the big man of the season, made his way around the Square.

“This is wonderful. I mean, look at all of these people out here, it’s just glorious,” said Jane Heckathorne, of Warren. “It’s wonderful what the council has done for this city.”

Christmas lights, dancing, and holiday games filled downtown Warren.

“It opens the community up to come together and it’s a free event for little kids, everybody of all ages. It’s a real good gesture,” said Warren resident Autumn Zaccone.

Some even traveled home from across the country to see the event fall into place.

“This is beautiful,” Cynthia Parker said. “You know, I haven’t been to this town in many years and I’m really happy to see things are looking better.”

After Santa made his way around in the parade, he listened to what some kids want for Christmas and posed for pictures.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s