Farrell falls to Jeannette, 17-6, in Class A semi

HARMONY, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell was ousted by Jeannette, 17-6, on Friday in a PIAA Class A semifinal.

The game was scoreless until just before halftime when Jeanette’s Robert Kennedy scored on a 51-yard TD pass from Seth Howard. It came after a Farrell fumble.

Jeannette tacked on a field goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter on Christian Lewis’ 90-yard kick return TD.

Farrell has turned the ball over four times.

Jeannette moves to 14-1, while Farrell finishes at 11-3.

