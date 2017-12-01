Highway Patrol: Parents were drunk with kids in car during Goshen Twp. crash

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parents from Salem are facing child endangering charges after investigators said they were drunk during a car crash in Goshen Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler and Ashley Yoho had their children — an infant and a 3-year-old — in the backseat of the car at the time.

The crash happened on Calla Road on June 5.

Tyler Yoho was driving a Ford Focus that collided with another vehicle, pushing it into a mailbox on the side of the road. Tyler and Ashley were trapped inside the vehicle, and they and their children were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A trooper who investigated the crash said Ashley Yoho admitted that they each had two to three beers while at a family member’s house. The trooper noted in the report that open containers of Blue Moon beer were in the car.

The driver of the other vehicle said it appeared that Tyler Yoho was driving very fast before the crash. He said he turned in front of him on the roadway.

Although Ashley Yoho denied that they were drunk, investigators said Tyler Yoho had a blood-alcohol content of .176 at the time of the crash, more than double the legal limit of .08. Investigators said Ashley Yoho had a blood-alcohol content of .151.

An accident reconstruction showed he was traveling 79 miles per hour, the report stated.

Ashley and Tyler Yoho were arrested and charged with child endangering on Thursday after an investigation into the crash. Tyler Yoho is also charged with OVI.

Tyler Yoho pleaded not guilty on Thursday, while Ashley Yoho entered no plea. A pretrial for both defendants is set for noon December 14.