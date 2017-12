HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United outscored Jackson-Milton 17-3 in the third quarter to drop the Blue Jays in their season opener, 62-38. Dakota Hill led all scorers with 24 (3 3PTM) while Kaden Smith had 17. Landon Baker also scored in double-figures for the Golden Eagles (10).

Jackson-Milton (0-1) was led by Guy Costello’s 12 and Mason Robison’s 11. The Jays will play at Lordstown on Tuesday.

United (1-0) will entertain Lisbon on Tuesday as well.