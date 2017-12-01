Mom of 14-year-old claims man had sex with, sent nudes to girl

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland man is accused of having sex with and sending nude pictures to a teenage girl.

Tristan Cwynar, 21, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to a police report, on October 31, a woman told police she learned her 14-year-old daughter had sexual intercourse with Cwynar at a party in Girard two days before.

The mother also told police Cwynar and the girl had been communicating via phone for several months.

She said Cwynar sent nude photos of himself to her daughter.

There was also a picture of the teen’s breast with a hickey on it, according to the police report. The mother said the girl admitted the mark was from Cwynar.

Cwynar was booked into Trumbull County Jail early Friday morning and released Friday evening.

