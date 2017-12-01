Liberty Twp. trailer home catches fire

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A trailer home in Liberty caught on fire Friday evening, according to dispatchers.

The fire happened on Craig Drive at the Vintage Village Estates, off of Belmont Avenue.

Dispatchers said the fire was under control as of about 6 p.m. They said the homeowner was on the scene.

Neighbors said they banged on the home’s door but no one answered. They said a vehicle was parked outside of the home.

Witnesses did not know if anyone was inside at the time.

Departments from Liberty, Vienna, and Weathersfield responded to the fire.

WKBN 27 First News is sending a crew to the scene. Check back here and watch First News at 6 for updates.

