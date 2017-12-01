Macy’s plans to hire 7,000 extra seasonal workers

Macy's is hiring an extra 7,000 seasonal associates this holiday season, saying traffic in its department stores nationwide has been high

CINCINNATI (AP) – Macy’s is hiring an extra 7,000 seasonal associates this holiday season, saying traffic in its department stores nationwide has been high.

The company said Friday that the hires will work on the sales floor and also fulfill online, pick-up-in-store orders and do other operational jobs. Most of the jobs are part-time.

Earlier in the fall Macy’s had announced it would hire more temps for distribution centers and warehouses, but that overall holiday hiring would decline nearly 4 percent from last year. At the time, the company had said its temporary hiring was expected at 80,000.

Macy’s Inc. operates more than 700 stores under its namesake brand and Bloomingdale’s as well as more than 100 specialty stores.

In premarket trading shares of the company, which has corporate offices in New York and Cincinnati, slipped 15 cents to $23.65.

