Martha Yvonne “Vonnie” Beil Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Martha Yvonne “Vonnie” Beil, age 91, of Country Club Lane in Hempfield Township, passed away Friday morning, December 1, 2017 in St. Paul’s.

She was born in Greenville on September 15, 1926 to Clifford C. and Eleonora D. (Bollenbacher) Callahan.

She was a 1944 graduate of Penn High School.

Vonnie was a homemaker but also helped her husband at the Western Auto/True Value Store in Reynolds, retiring in 1984.

Vonnie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Greenville.

She was also a member of the former Greenville Country Club for 50 years and had been a past volunteer at Greenville Hospital.

On September 5, 1948 she married George W. Beil, Sr., he survives at home. Also surviving are a daughter, Deborah Haines and her husband, Raymond of Warren, Pennsylvania; two sons, George W. Beil, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Clifford F. Beil and his wife, Debra of Helena, Montana; two sisters, Jacqueline Snyder and Frances Wackenhut and a brother, Fredrick Callahan, all of Greenville and two grandchildren, Gregory R. Haines and Erik D. Beil and his wife, Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, December 4, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10 Beil Hill Road in Greenville with Rev. John Coleman, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Burial will be private in Delaware Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10 Beil Hill Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.