MCCTC students work to restore history of Idora Park

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) are retouching a piece of Youngstown history.

The students are working with the Idora Park Experience to refinish a car from Idora Park. It was part of the children’s section of the park.

Students will be working to fix up the car itself. They are also using 3-D printing machines to rebuild several missing parts of the ride.

Students said they are excited to work with a piece of history.

“It’s not something we get to do every day, and I mean, it’s part of history so I get to learn about it myself,” said Hayleigh Pazel, an MCCTC student.

The students will be working to restore the ride over the next several weeks.

