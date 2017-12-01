Pirates hire Vizcaino as director of international scouting

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pirates have hired Junior Vizcaino as their director of international scouting.

Vizcaino spent last season as global crosschecker for the Boston Red Sox. Vizcaino previously spent 17 years with the Kansas City Royals, including a decade as the team’s national supervisor.

Pittsburgh last month parted with Rene Gayo, its longtime director of Latin American scouting. Major League Baseball cited rules violations by Gayo. The Athletic reported Gayo accepted an improper payment.

Pittsburgh also hired Steve Williams as director of pro scouting. Williams has been with the Pirates since 2010 and spent last season as pro supervisor.

