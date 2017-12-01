Rep. Boccieri pushes for bill to honor fallen Poland police officers

The House Transportation Committee unanimously passed HB294, which now goes up for a vote by the full House

By Published: Updated:
State Rep. John Boccieri said the responsibility of Park Board appointments should be given to the county commissioners.
John Boccieri (File photo)

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – A local state representative’s bill to honor two Poland police officers killed in the line of duty in the ’80s is on its way to becoming law.

Rep. John Boccieri (D – Poland) announced Friday that House Bill 294 passed unanimously out of the House Transportation Committee.

Boccieri’s bill would rename parts of Route 224 and State Route 170 after the fallen officers.

Patrolman Charles K. Yates was killed after an altercation with a suspect in March of 1984. He was 59 years old and had been an officer in Poland for six years.

Patrolman Richard E. Becker, only 36 years old at the time, was shot while performing rounds on 170 in November of 1983. He had been with the department for four years.

HB294 must still pass a vote by the full House.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s