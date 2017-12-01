Ruth G. Blank Obituary

MASSILLON, Ohio (Formerly Austintown) – A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown for Ruth G. Blank, who died Friday evening, December 1, 2017 at Danbury Assisted Living in Massillon.

Ruth was born April 28, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Pauline (Chrapan) Shulay.

She married Anthony F. Blank on August 21, 1948 and he died March 13, 2005.

She resided in Austintown, until moving to Massillon to live with daughter, Debbie and her son-in-law, Keith Nash.

Ruth was a graduate of Chaney High School and had worked at Youngstown Steel Door for 34 years in the payroll dept.

She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish PTA and its bowling league.

She and her husband, Anthony contributed to the build fund for the Parish Center and are memorialized on a large plaque at the Parish Center.

Ruth was also involved with Austintown Fitch Band Parents and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

She would help her husband, Anthony with his charitable work as he served as treasurer of the Austintown Fireman’s Club and had chaired the annual Austintown Lawn Fete for many years.

Her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and she especially enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Debbie and son-in-law, Keith.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Debbie (Keith) Nash of Massillon and Judith (Edward) Booth of Clarksville Georgia and two grandchildren of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony; her two brothers, John and George Shulay and her three sisters, Ann Dama, Mary Antal and Pauline Skruck.

Her family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice of Green for their compassionate attentive care of Ruth.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.