Sharon trails Quaker Valley 36-16 in Class 3A semifinal

C.J. Parchman hauled in an 8-yard TD catch with just 29 seconds left in the second quarter

By Published: Updated:
Sharon Tigers High School Football - Sharon, PA

WEST VIEW, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon trails Quaker Valley, 29-16, in the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class 3A semifinal.

The Tigers fell behind 14-3, but notched their first touchdown just before halftime.

C.J. Parchman hauled in an 8-yard TD catch with just 29 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Quaker Valley boosted its lead to 29-10 to open the third. Sharon’s Lane Voytik then connected with Ziyon Strickland for a 57-yard TD to make it 29-16.

Sharon enters 10-3, while Quaker Valley is 12-1.

