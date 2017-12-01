Sharon trails Quaker Valley 36-16 in Class 3A semifinal

Related Coverage Wilson’s 4 TDs lead Sharon past Forest Hills in 3A quarterfinal

WEST VIEW, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon trails Quaker Valley, 29-16, in the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class 3A semifinal.

The Tigers fell behind 14-3, but notched their first touchdown just before halftime.

C.J. Parchman hauled in an 8-yard TD catch with just 29 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Quaker Valley boosted its lead to 29-10 to open the third. Sharon’s Lane Voytik then connected with Ziyon Strickland for a 57-yard TD to make it 29-16.

Sharon enters 10-3, while Quaker Valley is 12-1.

