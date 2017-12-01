Storm Team 27: A dry weekend expected

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A nice weekend is expected with dry weather and some sunshine. Watch for patchy fog through early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40’s Saturday and near 50 by Sunday. Warming into the middle 50’s to start next week.

A strong cold front will sweep through our region into the middle of next week changing rain to snow showers and turning temperatures much colder.

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 28

Saturday: Partly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 46

Saturday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Windy.

High: 54 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 28 Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 17

Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 16