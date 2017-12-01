Storm Team 27: Cooler day, but dry

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather is expected through the end of the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal. Warmer air moves in early next week.

Turning cold by the middle of the week with rain changing to snow.

FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 45

Friday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 29

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (70%)

High: 56 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. (60%)

High: 33 Low: 29

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 32 Low: 22

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 31 Low: 19