Vehicle hits back of semi truck on North Jackson road

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle hit the back end of a semi truck in North Jackson on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on S. Lipkey Road, near the Mahoning Avenue intersection.

Investigators said the semi-truck driver was turning left when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the back of the truck. The driver told investigators that she didn’t see the truck, according to crews at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital with a serious arm injury. The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured.

The eastbound lanes are blocked, but traffic is being rerouted through a parking lot nearby.

Crews are working to clean up the area. The area is expected to be cleared within 20 minutes.