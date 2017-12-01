Vehicle hits back of semi truck on North Jackson road

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on S. Lipkey Road, near the Mahoning Avenue intersection

By Published: Updated:
- An SUV hit the back end of a semi truck in North Jackson on Friday afternoon.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle hit the back end of a semi truck in North Jackson on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on S. Lipkey Road, near the Mahoning Avenue intersection.

Investigators said the semi-truck driver was turning left when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the back of the truck. The driver told investigators that she didn’t see the truck, according to crews at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital with a serious arm injury. The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured.

The eastbound lanes are blocked, but traffic is being rerouted through a parking lot nearby.

Crews are working to clean up the area. The area is expected to be cleared within 20 minutes.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s