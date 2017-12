WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing adult alert has been canceled for an elderly Warren couple last seen in McHenry, Maryland.

No further details have been released.

Joseph Bauer, 83, and Mary Ann Bauer, 76, did not return home from a doctor’s appointment they had in Pennsylvania.

They had been last seen Friday around 3 a.m. in McHenry, Maryland.

Police classified Joseph as endangered because he has dementia and a heart condition.

.