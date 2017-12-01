Warren man arrested in Weathersfield on drug trafficking charges

Marcus Allen, 35, is charged with cocaine and heroin trafficking

By Published:
Marcus Allen, facing drug trafficking charges in Trumbull County.

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man, wanted on drug trafficking charges, was arrested during a traffic stop in Weathersfield Township on Thursday.

Just after 9 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle on Austintown Warren Road for an alleged traffic violation.

Police said the driver, 35-year-old Marcus Allen, was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Trumbull County on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Police said Allen had $555 in cash in his pocket and two suboxone packages in his wallet. The officer then searched the car and reported finding multiple cell phones, a police scanner and two scales with an unknown residue on them.

In the trunk, a lockbox containing multiple syringes, plastic bags and a pill bottle containing Lorazepam was found, according to police.

When questioned about the items, Allen said the syringes were for his friend who has diabetes. He told the officer that he did not know about the scales, according to police.

Allen is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $20,000 bond.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Friday, and a pretrial was set for 8:45 a.m. December 14.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s