Wilmington leads Washington in a shootout, 49-35

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Wilmington leads Washington, 49-35, in the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class 2A semifinal.

With the game tied at 35 late in the third quarter, the Greyhounds’ Jack Patton ripped off a 52-yard TD run for a 42-35 lead. Robert Pontius added an 18-yard TD run in the fourth for a 14-point lead.

Trailing 21-14 in the second quarter, Wilmington’s Pontius notched a 6-yard TD run to the the contest.

Moments later, Pontius found Bryson Verrelli for a 7-yard TD pass just before the half for a 28-21 Wilmington lead.

Verrelli’s 3-yard TD run to open the third quarter put the Greyhounds up 35-21, but Washington responded with a 52-yard TD run.

