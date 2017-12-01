Youngstown mayor-elect chooses team to help him pick cabinet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown announced his transition team on Friday.
The team will help Brown choose the best people to fill his cabinet. Members of his transition team will also advise Brown as he meets with current Mayor John McNally, to make sure there is a smooth transition of power.
Mayor-elect Brown’s transition team includes:
- Barbara Flinn
- Germaine Bennett
- Bill Binning
- Bill Weimer
- Robert Kroner
- Wendy Webb
- Bob Holton
- Ben McGee
- Rev. William King
- Thomas DeGenova
- Andrew Profanchik
All members are from the community.
If you are interested in being on Brown’s cabinet, you can view the open positions online.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send a resume and cover letter to mayorelectbrown@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on December 11.
Brown will interview candidates before taking office on January 1.