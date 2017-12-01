Youngstown’s annual Holiday Parade happening Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is tonight.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Youngstown. There are also other events planned throughout the night.

There will be free admission to Oh Wow! Children’s Museum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A holiday-themed Youngstown Flea will be at DeYor from 4 to 8 p.m.

Santa will also be available for photos with children.

WKBN 27 First News Anchors Chelsea Spears and Stan Boney will be at the parade. If you can’t make it out in person, tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for live reports.

Also tonight is Warren’s Christmas on the Square. The events kick off at 5 p.m. with a parade from City Hall to Courthouse Square.

You can also look at nativity displays, take a carriage ride and get your picture with Santa.

The event wraps up at 8 p.m., when the Christmas Tree will be lit at the corner of West Market Street and North Park Avenue.