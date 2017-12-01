Youngstown’s Homeless Walk seeks to raise awareness of people in need

The walk stretched from the Covelli Centre down to one of the city's free dining halls on Mahoning Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of people walked a mile and a half on Friday to raise awareness of Youngstown’s homeless.

The walk stretched from the Covelli Centre, near where many of the homeless camps are located, down to one of the city’s free dining halls on Mahoning Avenue.

Many people make that walk several times a day. For some, it’s the only hot meal that they will get each day.

“For those individuals who don’t have a warm place to go, we need to continue to bring awareness to what they’re going through. Hopefully, at some point, everybody has a warm place to sleep,” said Bob Altman, of the Help Network Northeast Ohio.

The walk is now in its 10th year.

