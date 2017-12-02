Baby freed from standoff situation in Coitsville

Law enforcement said a man took the baby hostage inside the house on McGuffey Road in Coitsville

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are involved in a standoff in Coitsville with a man who took a baby hostage Friday night. The baby has since been released and is safe.

Law enforcement is surrounding a home in the 4400 block of McGuffey Road and as of around 12 a.m. Saturday, the man was still inside.

It all started just before 10 p.m. on Youngstown’s south side. Police said the man led them on a chase to the house in Coitsville.

They said the man took the baby hostage inside the house. The child’s mother was on scene and helped get the baby out.

WKBN 27 First News is in Coitsville, working to gather every new development in this story. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning for the latest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s