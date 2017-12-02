Baby freed from standoff situation in Coitsville

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are involved in a standoff in Coitsville with a man who took a baby hostage Friday night. The baby has since been released and is safe.

Law enforcement is surrounding a home in the 4400 block of McGuffey Road and as of around 12 a.m. Saturday, the man was still inside.

It all started just before 10 p.m. on Youngstown’s south side. Police said the man led them on a chase to the house in Coitsville.

They said the man took the baby hostage inside the house. The child’s mother was on scene and helped get the baby out.

