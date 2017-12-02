Christmas movie being filmed in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Christmas movie is currently being shot in Canfield.

The movie will be called “Worst Christmas Ever” — written by John Chechitelli. It’s a comedy about a teen girl finding out she’s pregnant on Christmas.

The Mahoning Valley Film Initiative entered a contest to get the movie filmed here.

But they’re not stopping there, as the movie will also be entered into a nationwide contest.

For all you need to know about “Worst Christmas Ever” and the contest, check out its website here.