Dog-friendly event raises money for local animal rescues

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dog training business held an event Saturday to raise money for animal rescues around the area.

Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley hosted “Presents For Paws,” a two-hour charity event.

The business offers dog training classes in its facility at 1330 Seaborn Street in Mineral Ridge, where today’s event was located.

Over 100 items were auctioned off. There was also a bake sale and the chance to take pictures with Santa.

All proceeds will benefit Friends of Fido, Animal Pawtectors, Close to Home, TNR, Cats Are People Too and Paw Platoon.

People were able to shop local vendors like LuLaRoe, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Paparazzi, Noah’s Ark Boutique and Propalicious.