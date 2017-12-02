Janet Ellen Sullivan Levine Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Janet Ellen Sullivan Levine, age 77, of Salem died at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her home.

She was born July 9, 1940 in Canfield, the daughter of the late Carl and Ida (Wendland) Tohm.

Janet retired from Harris and Sons Printing where she worked in the art department for over 20 years.

She was a member of Bethesda Church.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Levine whom she married December 16, 2011; a son, Mike (Paulette Bell) Sullivan of Salem; two daughters, Karen (Doug) Sandifer of Burleson, Texas and Jeni Sullivan of Salem; three stepsons, Michael (Desi) Levine of Salem, Chris (Rachael) Hout of Columbiana and Bobby (Angela) Levine of Columbiana; three stepdaughters, Toni (Bill) Reese of Sebewaing, Michigan, Robin Martin of Salem and Marshelle Levine of Detroit, Michigan; two sisters, Ruth Grier of Boardman and Marilyn McLaren of Landrum, South Carolina; five brothers, Bruce Tohm Homestead, Florida, Fred Tohm of Spokane, Washington, Glen Tohm of Boardman, Raymond Tohm of Lisbon and Gary Tohm of Salem; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Her first husband, Phillip “Eddy” Sullivan, whom she married May 27, 1960 preceded her in death on November 19, 2008 and her sister, Doris Weber also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Workman, Rev. Kevin P. Novak and Rev. Larry Levine officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Janet’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.