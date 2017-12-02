Local woman’s non-profit helps people grieve their late pets

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Through her non-profit Love Vincent, a local woman is trying to make it easier for people who lose their pet.

Vincent was Rachel Hayes’ dog who passed away last year.

This year, she created the business that sends care packages to pet owners. In the packages there’s treats, bandannas, toys and a special blanket.

“The blanket is nice because some of the people who receive our care packages, sometimes their animal passes quickly,” Hayes said. “And they actually say they keep the blanket for themselves and use it, which has been nice to hear.”

The care packages are for cats and dogs.

