Locations for Youngstown sidewalk project to be selected Tuesday



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday at Youngstown City Hall, the Design Review Committee will meet to decide which of Youngstown’s sidewalks will be embossed with poetry.

Some areas being considered are the new Enclave apartments, along with Spring Street and Wick Avenue near Youngstown State.

There is a plan in place right now to eventually emboss four poems all together. It’s all being run through an organization called Lit Youngstown. Director Karen Schubert spoke with WKBN about the embossing poetry program:

Karen Schubert: I lived in Wisconsin for a while and a friend who is a poet there is working with the city of Appleton, Wisconsin, to emboss poetry in the sidewalk. And I really loved the idea and hoped that we could do it at some point. So we’ve kind of wrapped that into a whole big project we’re calling “Words Made Visible.”

Stan Boney: You’ve already selected the four poems, correct?

Karen Schubert: Yes we have.

Stan Boney: And they’re from all across the state of Ohio?

Karen Schubert: We have two local writers. One is Jeffrey Murphy. He’s a law student here in Youngstown. And Jeanne Bryner is a retired nurse from Newton Falls. And then there’s a poet from Dayton and a poet from Litchfield, Ohio.

Stan Boney: How will the work be done? How will you emboss these?

Karen Schubert: We are contracting with Michael Staaf and he’s making the stamps. He’s been studying how deep the letters should be and how far apart. He found a font where the letters never touch, so there are openings. And working with the freeze and thaw cycles. He’s really doing the technical work. So he’s making these big stamps, so when the cement is soft — when it’s just poured — he’ll push these stamps in. Then they’ll be set in stone so to speak.

Stan Boney: Where do you hope to put these?

Karen Schubert: We’ll put them anywhere that works best for the city. We’re open to their suggestions. We’ll visit them wherever they are. I like the idea they’re highly visible and I like the idea that they’re tucked away and somebody discovers them.

Stan Boney: Both could work?

Karen Schubert: That’s right. We’re open to any sight.

It’s costing about $2,500 to emboss the four sidewalks with poetry — half of which is being paid for by Lit Youngstown and half by the Ohio Arts Council. No tax dollars are being used.