BOARDMAN, Ohio – On Saturday, December 2, 2017, Lois (Kauffman) Capella, age 74, passed away at White Oak Manor in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on November 22, 1943 in Warren to Oliver and Pauline (Jaynes) Kauffman.

Private burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

Private burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.