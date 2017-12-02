Mixon scores 13; East Palestine notches 1st win

East Palestine will meet Columbiana at home on Monday.

By Published:
East Palestine Bulldogs high school basketball

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jaliyah Mixon scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs in their 46-36 win over East Liverpool. East Palestine also received contributions from Alisha Dean (10) and Jenn Rhodes (9). Dean connected on a trio of three-point baskets. The Bulldogs as a team made 5 three-point shots.

The Bulldogs (1-2) are set to host Columbiana on Monday.

MiKayla Reed scored 10 points for the Potters. Emma Ludwig added 9 and Ciara Peachey posted 8.

East Liverpool will play on the road once again on Monday when they meet Beaver Local.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s