Patricia M. Harvey Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Patricia M. Harvey, 83, a hardworking, loving, and generous woman, of Andover, Ohio, died on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born September 2, 1934, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of George Walter Bloom and Ina Maria (Peaspanen) Bloom.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ashtabula High School.

Following school, she married Robert L. Harvey, Sr. on August 23,1952.

A lifelong Ashtabula County resident, Pat had been a resident of Andover since 1961.

She and her son opened and operated Harvey Home & RV Sales in Andover in 1972, where she was active up until just two weeks ago.

Growing up on a dairy farm in Plymouth township and starting work in her teen years, Pat learned her remarkable work ethic.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson where she played the organ for 52 years.

She also was a member of the Covered Bridge Chapter #591 Order of Eastern Star, Austinburg Grange, Mardi Club, Schubert Club, WELCA and the Republican Women Club.

Pat enjoyed cooking and baking and was renowned for her apple pies and she was her children and grandchildren’s most loyal spectator and fan at their many extracurricular events.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. Harvey, Sr. of Andover; her son, Robert L. (Jackie) Harvey, Jr. of Andover; her daughter, Cynthia L. Farrell of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her six grandchildren, Clay Harvey, Curt (Alison) Harvey and Wendy (Jason) Tisch, all of Andover, Shawn Farrell of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jordy Farrell of Hillsboro, Oregon and Elysa Farrell of Erie, Pennsylvania; her eight great-grandchildren, Jenna, Luke, Trent, Marissa and Ryan Harvey and Brady, Taryn and Carter Tisch and her two sisters, Janis (Cliff) Eldredge of Morrison, Colorado and Ruth (Tom) Farr of North Kingsville, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James W. Bloom.

Calling hours will be Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio and also on Monday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 89 E. Satin St., Jefferson, Ohio 44047. Rev. Fred Grimm will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.