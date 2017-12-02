Remains found in NE Ohio identified as woman missing since 2012

Lorain County authorities have identified human remains found by a deer hunter as Minerva Tripp, 41

By Published:
Authorities have identified human remains found by a deer hunter in northeast Ohio.

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified human remains found by a deer hunter in northeast Ohio.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the remains found Oct. 19 in New Russia Township are those of Minerva Tripp. She was last seen in Cleveland in August 2012. New Russia Township is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Tripp was 41 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities say the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation used DNA to identify the remains. Investigators haven’t said how Tripp died or whether there are suspects in her disappearance and death.

A sheriff’s official says authorities don’t know whether Tripp’s remains have been in the township since 2012 or whether they were moved there from another location.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s