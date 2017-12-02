Salem girls’ post 1st win of NBC play over Canton South

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Ellie Davidson registered a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) in Salem’s 59-48 victory over Canton South. The game was their first of Northeastern Buckeye Conference play. Also posting double figures for the Quakers was Allee Davidson-Chuck (17) and Kyla Jamison (12), who also compiled 5 and 9 rebounds respectively.

The Wildcats turned the ball over 25 times. Brooke Noll poured in 24 points and hauled down 10 caroms in the loss.

Salem has averaged 61.5 points in their two wins since dropping their season opener to South Range.

Next up for Salem (2-1) is a road outing at Beaver Local on Thursday.

Canton South (2-1) returns to action on Wednesday against West Branch.