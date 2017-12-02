Several fire, police departments on scene of house fire in Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia fire and police departments are currently on the scene of a house fire, accompanied by the Washingtonville Police Department and Columbiana Fire Department.

The owner of the house said she got a call around 8:15 a.m. from a neighbor saying it was on fire. It is located in the 300 block of Spruce Street.

The State Fire Marshal is also on the scene. Officials now say the house is completely gone.

Correction: In a previous version of this story, it was reported that the house was on Anglemyer Street, when it is actually on Spruce Street.