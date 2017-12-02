South Range stays perfect, tops Newton Falls

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-The South Range girls basketball team held off a late Newton Falls rally to stay perfect on the young season with a 52-49 win over the Tigers Saturday night.

Newton Falls had the last possession of the game but were unable to equalize before the end of regulation.

The Raiders outscored the Tigers 11-6 in the 3rd quarter which proved to be the difference.

South Range had three players in double-figures led by Maddie Durkin who had 15 while Samantha Patrone had 11 and Bree Kohler added 10.

For Newton Falls, Allison Sembach led the way with 18 while Izzy Kline had 16.

The Raiders move to 4-0 on the season and return to action Monday against Carrollton.