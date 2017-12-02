South Range stays perfect, tops Newton Falls

Maddie Durkin led South Range with 15 points in the win

By Published:
Maddie Durkin netted 15 points to lead South Range over Newton Falls to push the Raiders to 4-0.

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-The South Range girls basketball team held off a late Newton Falls rally to stay perfect on the young season with a 52-49 win over the Tigers Saturday night.

Newton Falls had the last possession of the game but were unable to equalize before the end of regulation.

The Raiders outscored the Tigers 11-6 in the 3rd quarter which proved to be the difference.

South Range had three players in double-figures led by Maddie Durkin who had 15 while Samantha Patrone had 11 and Bree Kohler added 10.

For Newton Falls, Allison Sembach led the way with 18 while Izzy Kline had 16.

The Raiders move to 4-0 on the season and return to action Monday against Carrollton.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s