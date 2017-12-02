Storm Team 27: A nice weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This weekend will feature dry weather and some sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon and near 50 by Sunday.

A strong cold front will sweep through our region into the middle of next week changing rain to snow showers and turning temperatures much colder.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 46

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  29

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Windy.
High: 53 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 28

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 29 Low: 19

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High: 33 Low:  18

Saturday:  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:  27 Low:  17

 

