Storm Team 27: A nice weekend



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This weekend will feature dry weather and some sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon and near 50 by Sunday.

A strong cold front will sweep through our region into the middle of next week changing rain to snow showers and turning temperatures much colder.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Windy.

High: 53 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)

High: 52 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 28

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 29 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 18

Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 17