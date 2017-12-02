Storm Team 27: A nice weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
This weekend will feature dry weather and some sunshine.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon and near 50 by Sunday.
A strong cold front will sweep through our region into the middle of next week changing rain to snow showers and turning temperatures much colder.
FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 46
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 29
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 50
Monday: Partly sunny. Windy.
High: 53 Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 44
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 28
Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 29 Low: 19
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 18
Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 27 Low: 17