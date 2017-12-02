Storm Team 27: Clear skies allows temperatures to drop overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we are going to see mostly clear skies. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s. Tomorrow the clear skies will make way for plenty of sunshine. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 50

Sunday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. (80%)

High: 52 Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 27

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 20