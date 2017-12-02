Wayne R. Herman Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Wayne R. Herman, 85, of Youngstown who died Saturday evening, December 2, at Omni Manor.

Wayne was born September 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert W. and Helen O. (Davis) Herman and was a lifelong area resident.

Wayne served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and worked as a painter for General Fireproofing. He later worked in the maintenance department at the Youngstown Air Base for Goodwill Industries.

Wayne enjoyed watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and was also a NASCAR fan. At one time, Wayne had raced at the Canfield Speedway.

He leaves his two daughters, Linda (Robert) Chiarello of Youngstown and Vicky (Rick) Thomas of Boardman; four grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Robbie and Marc and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Eleiana. Wayne also leaves his sister, Janette Ruse of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 6 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 5 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.