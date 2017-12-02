Youngstown PD, Mahoning Sheriff’s, OSHP give back to community

The three agencies spent a part of the day filling a police van with Christmas gifts in St. Christine's Parking lot

By Published: Updated:
The Youngstown Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were in the holiday spirit Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were in the holiday spirit Saturday.

The three agencies spent a part of the day filling a police van with Christmas gifts in St. Christine’s Parking lot.

Youngstown Police Officer George Wallace got the idea to give back to the community three years ago as a member of the department’s community policing.

“You walk up to the home, you give them the gifts — they’re actually surprised and shocked,” Wallace said. “Because the majority of the families, we get the names from organizations here in the city, and they have no clue that we’re actually coming. It’s an awesome, amazing feeling to give back.”

More than 22 families were helped from last year’s fill a cruiser event.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s