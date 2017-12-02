YSU falls on the road at DePaul

CHICAGO, ILL (WKBN)-Sophomore Braun Hartfield scored a game-high 23 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped an 89-73 decision to DePaul on Saturday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.

Senior Cameron Morse and Jaylen Benton also reach double figures for the Penguins (2-7) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Penguins also made a season-high 11 3-pointers led by Hartfield’s five and two each from Michael Akuchie and Benton. Benton and Hartfield each had five assists while Benton added three steals.

DePaul, who improves to 3-4, had five players score in double figures led by Max Strus’ 20 points. Tre’Darius McCallum and Marin Maric each had 17 points while Eli Cain scored 15 points and Brandon Cyrus added 12.

For the game, the Blue Demons shot 57.6 percent from the field, including 63.3 percent in the first half.

DePaul used its size to its advantage scoring 40 points in the paint and also turning 20 YSU turnovers into 27 points.

The Penguins visit Big East member and former Horizon League foe Butler, Saturday, Dec. 9. Tipoff is set for Noon at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

COURTESY: YSU ATHLETICS