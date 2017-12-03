Albert C. “Da” Chestnut Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Orthodox Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Fr. David Mastroberte officiating for Albert C. “Da” Chestnut, 86, who died Sunday morning, December 3, 2017 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

He was born December 27, 1930 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Ludwig and Maria Janusko Czesnakowicz and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Chestnut, a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School, served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was a POW.

Al was a member of St. Michael’s Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

He was a member of the VFW Post No. 1338 in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was a lifetime member of all the clubs in Farrell.

He enjoyed working outside, going to casinos, attending his grandchildren’s activities but most of all spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Irene M. Kroko whom he married June 4, 1955; a son, Albert J. (Lisa) Chestnut of Canfield; a daughter, Kathy (Frank) Angelo of Hubbard and five grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Frank, Edward, Casimir, Henry, Louis and Paul; a sister, Ann Vasko; a half-brother, Joseph Chestnut and two half-sisters, Phyllis Czesnakowicz and Sister Christianna Czesnakowicz.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 6, one hour prior to the services from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. John Orthodox Church.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bonnie, Caroline, Faith and Patty, who took care of Albert while he was at home and also to the staff and nurses at Assumption Village Nursing Home for the care he received while in their care.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Interment will be at St. John Orthodox Cemetery in Hermitage.

Interment will be at St. John Orthodox Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

